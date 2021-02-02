McDonald’s is bringing back its Shamrock Shake in February

Even though St. Patrick’s Day is more than a month away, McDonald’s is already preparing to bring back its Shamrock Shake.

Beginning Feb. 15, the fan-favorite will go on sale at locations for a limited time, as well as the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

McDonald’s first started selling the Shamrock Shake in 1970.

The Shamrock Shake is part of a big month for McDonald’s, which is expected to roll out three new chicken sandwiches on Feb. 24.

