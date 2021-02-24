Florida Technical College to host drive-up food distribution event

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Technical College will host a drive-up food distribution event Thursday to help families struggling financially through the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and have supplies to help feed around 500 families, according to a news release.

To help feed these families, the Technical College and Advance Community Outreach Center are partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank and Food Drive for Hunger.

Families will receive boxes of seasonal produce and non-perishable food items.

According to the college, people looking to participate in the distribution event can drive up to the Florida Technical College parking lot and pop open their trunks so volunteers can place groceries directly into vehicles.

There are no pre-qualifications, and anyone may drive up to receive food boxes. It is first-come, first-served and the drive-up event will end when food runs out.

FTC plans to host another food distribution event March 25.