Save the date: Buc-ee’s announces grand opening for new Daytona Beach location

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – You’ve known Buc-ee’s was coming to Daytona Beach but now you know when.

The new travel center announced it will open its location at Interstate 95 and LPGA Boulevard on March 22 at 6 a.m. A ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m. opening day with local leaders in attendance.

[RELATED: Braving crowds for Beaver nuggets: A guide for Buc-ee’s first-timers in Florida]

Buc-ee’s, which has recently expanded into Florida to go along with its 38 stores in Texas, is known for clean bathrooms, fresh food and an expansive set of gas pumps.

Stretching across 53,000 square feet, visitors will find 104 fueling positions along with a store that has thousands of snack, meal and drink options, the company said in a news release.

[TRENDING: Will coronavirus ever go away? | Fla. park now a ‘manatee graveyard’ | Will you get stimulus check and if so, when?]

Ad

Buc-ee's travel center (Buc-ee's)

Of course, there will be the popular Beaver nuggets.

“We are excited to become part of the iconic Daytona Beach culture,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “From the Speedway to Bike Week to the Art Festival, Buc-ee’s will fit right in. We have been so impressed by the efforts of both Volusia County and City of Daytona Beach staffs, and we can’t thank them enough for their support during the construction and opening process. This is a great place to do business.”

This Daytona Beach location is the company’s second in Florida, as it just recently opened a travel center in St. Augustine in February.

Buc-ee’s is also expanding into Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina, company officials said.