WATCH LIVE: Sky 6 over fatal crash on I-4 in Volusia County

DELTONA, Fla. – A fatal crash has prompted the closure of I-4 in Volusia County.

The wreck was reported Friday morning on I-4 east at mile marker 109 in Deltona.

[TRENDING: City puts residents on secret ‘difficult list’ | Who’s getting pulled over in Fla.?]

I-4 east is closed in the area. U.S. 17-92 can be used as an alternate route.

Video from Sky 6 shows two badly damaged vehicles in the eastbound lanes, but details about the crash have not been released.