Medical condition to blame for crash killing 7 on I-75 near Alachua, NTSB says

ALACHUA, Fla. – The truck driver who caused a deadly five-car crash on Jan. 3, 2019, on Interstate 75 had a number of medical conditions which may have contributed to the wreck, according to the National Transportation Safety Bureau.

The NTSB released its report on the crash Thursday, more than two years have the crash that killed seven people, including five children from a Church in Louisiana who were heading to Walt Disney World.

Investigators said the Eagle Express driver who caused the crash — 59-year-old Steve Holland of West Palm Beach — had ischemic heart disease, which an autopsy showed as being a “contributing factor in the truck driver’s cause of death.” However, the NTSB report noted that Holland had a number of medical conditions for which he took medication that could have also caused him to be incapacitated before the crash.

According to the report, Holland’s truck — a 2016 Freightliner with a 2018 Vanguard semitrailer — was traveling north before it crossed over the center median and slammed into several vehicles heading in the opposite direction. Dash camera video and witness testimony suggest that Holland was incapacitated as he made no effort to steer his truck away from oncoming traffic, the NTSB said.

Investigators said Holland did not disclose all of his medical conditions or medications during his most recent medical certification examination. The NTSB said that information may have predicted his incapacitation on the day of the crash.

According to the report, the truck had no malfunctions or defects that could have caused the deadly crash.

Court records previously showed Holland was ticketed between 2000 and 2014 in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana and Virginia for violations including speeding, driving an unsafe vehicle, driving an overloaded vehicle and not carrying proof of insurance.

Holland died in the crash, along with another truck driver and the five children:

Steve Holland, 59, of West Palm Beach, was driving one of the semi-trucks involved in the crash. He died at the scene.

Douglas Bolkea, 49, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was driving one of the semi-trucks involved in the crash. He died at the scene.

Joel Cloud, 14, of Marksville, Louisiana, was a passenger in the church van heading to Disney World when the crash took place.

Jeremiah Warren, 14, of Marksville, Louisiana, was a passenger in the church van heading to Disney World when the crash took place.

Cierra Bordelan, 9, of Marksville, Louisiana, was a passenger in the church van heading to Disney World when the crash took place.

Cara Descant, 13, of Marksville, Louisiana, was a passenger in the church van heading to Disney World when the crash took place.

Brieana Descant, 10, of Marksville, Louisiana, was a passenger in the church van heading to Disney World when the crash took place.

In addition to the seven deaths, eight more people were hurt in the crash.