‘Summer Nights’ at Busch Gardens brings new fireworks show, extended park hours

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens will kick off “Summer Nights” with its newest and “biggest” fireworks show in just a little over a week along with extended park hours.

Lasting over 100 days, “Summer Nights” will give guests the chance to enjoy rollercoasters at night, live music and new food options.

“Spark! A Nighttime Spectacular” will debut Friday, May 28, and will feature “exciting effects from dazzling lasers to graceful water elements and dramatic pyrotechnics” along with an array of fireworks.

The fireworks show will be offered Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights at 9:15 p.m. through Sept. 6. There will be extra presentations for Memorial Day on May 31, July 1-4 for the Fourth of July holiday, and Sept. 6 for Labor Day.

Leading up to the “brightest show ever,” visitors will be able to enjoy several new entertainment and food options including the new shows, “Cirque Electric” and “Turn It Up!” ice skating show. The park will decorate its Festival Pathway with glowing lights and feature live music. Along with a special menu “inspired by backyard summer cookouts,” Busch Gardens will be serving up a special, glow-in-the-dark cocktails.

