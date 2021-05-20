System could become first named storm of 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. – A non-tropical low pressure system now has a pretty good chance of becoming the first named storm of 2021.

As of Thursday morning, the system was about 600 miles east-southeast of Bermuda.

The National Hurricane Center said the low is expected to develop gale-force winds later in the day while it moves generally north.

The low is forecast to move west and southwest over warmer waters on Friday, and will likely become a short-lived subtropical cyclone near and to the northeast of Bermuda on Friday.

The storm could have both non-tropical and tropical characteristics. A hybrid storm is also known as a sub-tropical storm, which means it gets only some of its energy from warm ocean waters. A tropical system gets all of its energy from warm ocean waters.

It could become a tropical depression, but if it turns into a tropical storm, it will be called Ana.

The system is expected to move toward the north and northeast into a more hostile environment by late Sunday into Monday.

The NHC said the system has a 50% chance of forming in the next 48 hours and an 80% chance over the next five days.

News 6 will air a hurricane special at 7 p.m. on June 1, the official start of hurricane season, and it will include a live online chat with meteorologist Jonathan Kegges. You can ask questions in advance here.