Foot stompin’ good times return with Disney’s Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The hand clapping, foot stompin’ show, the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue has officially returned to Walt Disney World.

The beloved dinner show returned to cheers and a standing ovation Thursday afternoon at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground. The show had been suspended since Walt Disney World was forced to close its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic back in 2020.

Since its debut in 1974, the Hoop-Dee-Doo has offered guests a rousing Wild West performance, singing and comedy.

“When they step into Pioneer Hall, they are put in a time that’s so mythical and legendary and fun called The West. They’re going to meet characters from the West that are going to bring stories to life with a lot of fun, a lot of great food and you get to participate,” said Tom Vazzana, creative director with Disney Live Entertainment. “It is a world class entertainment- it’s like being at a Broadway show with great food all in one!”

Frontier-style family fun is back on the menu as Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue debuts June 23, 2022, at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)

During its downtime, Pioneer Hall received an update with some new audio and LED lightning, as well as some small updates to the show’s script and scenery.

Of course, no trip to the Hoop-Dee-Doo would be complete without some delicious fixings. The menu features house-made cornbread, coleslaw, smoked BBQ pork ribs, mashed potatoes, tossed green salads, crispy fried chicken, delicious strawberry shortcakes and so much more. The menu also includes unlimited draft beer, wine and sangria for guests 21 and older.

During its almost 50-year run at the Most Magical Place on Earth, the show has evolved with its audiences and continues to be a treasured experience the entire family can enjoy, Disney said.

“The number one thing is it still has the heart, the laughs and the soul that the show has. So if you’ve been with us before, you’re going to have the same great time. And if you’re new to us, you’re guaranteed a really great time,” Vazzana explained.

The doors open at 4 p.m., 6:15 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.

Advance reservations are strongly encouraged and now available on here.

