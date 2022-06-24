Disney officially opens Vacation Club Villas at Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney Vacation Club Commemorates New Resort Studios at The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, June 23, 2022

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is celebrating the grand opening of the new resort studios at The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

On Thursday morning, Disney Vacation Club executives invited a limited number of guests and media to be among the first to see the rooms that will be home to guests at the resort.

“Celebrated for its Victorian architecture and elegance, The Villas at the Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is one of our grandest Disney Vacation Club resorts,” said Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club. “It’s also one of our three monorail resort locations, located right here in the heart of the magic, just a leisurely stroll to Magic Kingdom via the walkable promenade. Disney Vacation Club is the key to magical vacations year after year, and this expansion is a reflection of our continued commitment to provide guests with even more opportunities to make vacation memories.

Disney Vacation Club Commemorates New Resort Studios at The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, June 23, 2022 (McReynolds)

With the twist of a giant key, Diercksen opened the new resort studios in a tea party setting alongside Alice, the Mad Hatter and White Rabbit.

“The Villas at the Grand Floridian now truly offer terrific choices for every family, one and two bedroom villas, three bedroom grand villas that accommodate up to 12 guests. Deluxe studios that as of today are exciting resort studios,” Diercksen explained.

Disney Vacation Club Commemorates New Resort Studios at The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, June 23, 2022 (McReynolds)

Just like the resort itself, the rooms at The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa include Victorian-style touches, cove ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and small touches to the the classic Disney character, Mary Poppins.

Disney Vacation Club Commemorates New Resort Studios at The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, June 23, 2022 (McReynolds)

“The real inspiration behind all the design that we have going on right now at the Grand Floridian right now is the beautiful English gardens,” said Shawn Moore, design manager with Walt Disney Imagineering. “It brings in a nice whimsical feeling that we that you can see throughout the many color palettes, but it brings the exterior into the interior as well, so that Victorian feeling is now coming inside and just embellishing the feelings as you come throughout the resort and gardens.”

Disney Vacation Club Commemorates New Resort Studios at The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, June 23, 2022 (McReynolds)

Today, there are a total of 15 Disney Vacation Club properties across four states, including Disney’s Riviera Resort, the newest Disney Vacation Club property at Walt Disney World Resort, and Aulani, Disney Vacation Club Villas, Ko Olina, Hawaii.

The grand opening of the The Villas are just one piece of the multi-year transformation of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, honoring its rich history at Walt Disney World Resort while enhancing its iconic Victorian charm and elegance. This transformation began with the addition of Enchanted Rose lounge and the reimagining of Cítricos.

Disney Vacation Club Commemorates New Resort Studios at The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, June 23, 2022 (McReynolds)

Disney plans to reopen the award-winning restaurant Victoria & Alberts at the resort on July 28.

Click here to learn more about the new additions.

