Holidays at EPCOT: Guardians holiday mixtape, special event dates announced

BAY LAKE, Fla. – World travelers should get ready for a holiday like no other at Walt Disney World.

The resort has a plethora of holiday festivities planned for its 50th anniversary celebration including some popular favorites at EPCOT.

Beginning Nov. 25, guests will get to experience the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. The festive holiday event allows guests to sample more than a dozen holiday kitchens around World Showcase, visit and hear stories from Jolly Old St. Nick, listen to live music, take part in the Holiday Cookie Stroll and so much more.

Disney said on Thursday that the long-standing and beloved show, “Candlelight Processional,” will also be making its grand return to the America Gardens Theatre. Celebrity narrators will be announced at a later date.

Candlelight Processional at EPCOT (Disney Parks Blog)

Also new this year, the newly opened thrill ride “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind” will be getting a holiday overlay.

“The Guardians will trade in their classic hits playlist for a mash-up of seasonal jams,“ Disney said on its blog. “Guests will blast off to the tune of an awesome holiday single, bringing joy to Xandar and Terra, too.”

Disney also said select theme park icons, including Spaceship Earth, will transform into Beacons of Magic, illuminating select nights with an EARidescent glow.

EPCOT's Spaceship Earth lit in holiday colors (McReynolds)

On Wednesday, Disney also announced the return of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom.

