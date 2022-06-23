Disney announces return of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is giving its guests an early holiday gift.

On Thursday, the resort announced the return of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

The separately ticketed event allows guests to experience several attractions in the Magic Kingdom, festive food and beverage offerings, dance parties, nighttime spectaculars and the special holiday-themed parade “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.”

This new year, Disney is rolling out three special photo opportunities for the 50th anniversary celebration. Guests will also receive a special 50th anniversary commemorative keepsake, themed for the holidays, the company said.

For those feeling holly or jolly, tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party may be purchased online beginning July 7.

Guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels can purchase tickets as early as June 30. Tickets are limited and prices will range from $149 – $199 per person.

Event dates are:

November: 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 22, 27, 29

December: 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 22

