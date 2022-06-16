Ms. Marvel to join Avengers in first-of-its-kind show on Disney Wish

CELEBRATION, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line has shared new details about the Marvel themed restaurant onboard its all-new ship, the Disney Wish.

The Wish is set to sail into Port Canaveral on June 20 with a debut and christening scheduled for June 29 at 11 a.m.

One of the incredible all-new shows guests will get to experience onboard the ship is “Avengers: Quantum Encounter” at Worlds of Marvel restaurant.

“‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ is Disney Cruise Line’s most ambitious dining experience ever,” said Danny Handke, senior creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering. “We’re doing something that’s never been done before in a restaurant, developing an exclusive Avengers adventure that will immerse our guests in the action through sophisticated technology and innovative storytelling. It’s the perfect complement to the incredible menu of story-driven dining aboard the Disney Wish.”

Disney Cruise Line is upping the “ant-e” on immersive family dining with the debut of “Avengers: Quantum Encounter” at Worlds of Marvel restaurant aboard the Disney Wish. Premiering in summer 2022, this all-new cinematic dining adventure will assemble some of Earth’s Mightiest — and tiniest — Super Heroes in a larger-than-life showcase of revolutionary quantum technology and world-class cuisine. (Disney) (Disney Cruise Line)

Joining in on all the action in the show is Ms. Marvel, the newest superhero to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in a new series on Disney+.

“Throughout dinner, guests take part in a hands-on demonstration of the latest and greatest Pym Tech, the Quantum Core, hosted by Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne (Ant-Man and The Wasp). But this tech is so advanced that it attracts a very unwelcome visitor to the Disney Wish: Ultron, voiced by actor Ross Marquand, eager to get his hands on this powerful quantum technology,” Handke said.

Ant-Man and The Wasp will need all the help they can get to save the day, calling on Captain America, Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and the brave diners of the Disney Wish for backup.

“We are so excited to be the first Disney vacation experience to feature Iman Vellani in this groundbreaking role. Ms. Marvel adds even more humor, heart and heroics to our already action-packed show, and we can’t wait for guests to experience it for themselves in just a few short weeks when the Disney Wish officially sets sail,” Handke explained.

Worlds of Marvel is the first-ever Marvel cinematic dining adventure, where guests will play an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around them, complete with a worldly menu inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Disney) (Disney Cruise Line)

The Worlds of Marvel restaurant will take families on a flavorful tour of the real and fictional settings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with dishes inspired by legendary locales like African Wakanda, Eastern European Sokovia and the Avengers’ home base of New York City.

Every table at Worlds of Marvel will feature an interactive Quantum Core, a brand-new device that can cause objects to shrink and grow remotely.

The Disney Wish will have a number of other dining experiences including Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure, 1923, Palo Steakhouse, Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement and The Rose.

The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage on July 14, followed by a season of three-and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.

Avengers: Quantum Encounter poster (Disney Cruise Line)

