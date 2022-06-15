🚣 Hidden gem: Zip through canyons at this Ocala adventure park

The Canyons Zip Line and Adventure Park in Marion County features two canyons and four lakes.

OCALA, Fla. – Who needs mountains when you have Marion County? Floridians will be surprised at what they find when making a beeline for these zip lines.

The Canyons Zip Line and Adventure Park, located at 8045 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala, gives Floridians adventures by air, land and water, all set against beautiful lakes, sky bridges, cliffs and canyons.

Canyons Zip Line and Adventure Park offers four different zip line tours, ranging from $55.99 to $109.99. (Canyons Zip Line and Adventure Park)

According to the company’s website, the park promises a 1,150 feet long zip lining experience at 155 feet high over two canyons and four lakes. Those interested can participate in the 5-zip Treetop Express, 3-zip Sky High, 5-zip Full Moon (Night) or 9-zip Big Cliff Canyon tours, which each offer a different view of the area’s natural wonders.

Scared of heights? Families and individuals can also take part in some of the park’s other outdoor activities, like horseback riding, gem mining and canyon kayaking. The location even offers wine and chocolate tours.

Canyons Zip Line and Adventure Park offers every outdoor endeavor imaginable, including horseback riding, gem mining and kayaking. (Canyons Zip Line and Adventure Park)

“We are providing experiences that are more than just thrilling, but an immersive interaction with nature as it is meant to be experienced,” the park’s website reads. “We strive to break all the rules about what people expect to find in Florida. Plunging cliffs that set the view of large lakes sparkling at the bottom of a canyon and the dazzling memories created when visiting such a place, are some of the reasons why we are a nationally recognized and award-winning adventure park.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the adventure park’s website.