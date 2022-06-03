Hidden Gem: Everything Weeki Wachee Springs State Park has to offer

Mermaids, water adventures, and fun, oh my!

For more than 70 years, Weeki Wachee Springs State Park has been a summer haven for Floridians. The center of the park features a spring that offers up a full day’s worth of fun whether you’re soaking in the sun or splashing through the cool waters.

Visitors can enjoy the iconic mermaid show but also take in the cool, clear water, kayak down a spring run and so much more.

According to its website, Weeki Wachee Springs holds more than 117 million gallons of water at a consistent 74 degrees and it is home to the deepest freshwater cave system in the county.

Mermaid show

Watch the “world-famous” Weeki Wachee Mermaids perform live in the spring, while you view the show behind the windows of a 400-seat theater that’s embedded in the spring, according to the park’s website.

Mermaid shows are offered daily at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. The park says seating is first-come, first-served and tickets cannot be purchased just for the mermaid show. The theater opens 30-minutes prior to show time.

Buccaneer Bay

In the Buccaneer Bay water park, you’ll find four water slides, including the pirate’s revenge body slide, a lazy river and kiddie pool.

If slides aren’t for you, relax on the beach or go for a swim in the spring waters. With clear water all around, it’s a great time to give snorkeling a try.

Park-goers can also rent inner tubes for the lazy river float that flows around the swimming area.

There are beach chairs available but you are also allowed to bring your own beach chairs and umbrellas for this area.

Tubes and flotation devices are not allowed unless they are worn by children who need assistance with swimming.

Wilderness River Cruise

Hop on board the boat tour daily from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Guests will experience the Weeki Wachee River and hear educational information from the boat captains. You also might see some wildlife along the way. Boat tours are also first-come, first-served.

Things to know:

You’ll find the park at 6131 Commercial Way in Weeki Wachee, Florida.

The park is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. The park is open 365 days a year but often reaches capacity during the summer months. So, arrive early.

Adult tickets cost $13 and children ages 6 to 12 are $8. Any children 5 and under are admitted free.

Tickets must be purchased upon arrival at the park. There is no advance purchasing. There are also no refunds for bad weather, according to its website.

Text Weeki to 82149 to get alerts when closures occur at the park.

You can bring coolers with food and drinks but no alcohol is allowed in the park.

No pets are allowed in the park.

Kayaking is offered onsite through a private vendor.

For more information, visit weekiwachee.com.