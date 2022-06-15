Disney is offering a private jet world tour. Here’s where it goes

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is one of the 12 parks travelers will visit during Disney Parks Around the World -- A Private Jet Adventure.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Checking out every Disney park in the world is a dream for super fans. Disney is now offering a vacation that allows people to do just that, along while visiting some other iconic sites and luxury accommodations along the way.

“Disney Parks Around the World — A Private Jet Adventure” is the newest tour offered through Adventures by Disney.

[TRENDING: WATCH: Florida woman records giant alligator’s mating call in Apopka | ‘He didn’t eat for 4 days:’ Florida boy recovering from venomous snake bite | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The tour — limited to 75 fans at a time — starts in California and takes guests around the world for a chance to experience all 12 Disney theme parks, from Disneyland and back to Walt Disney World, over 24 days, and the cities they are in.

The tour also includes stops to check out three world wonders — the Taj Mahal in India, the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, and the Eiffel Tower in France.

The trip also includes a Tokyo DisneySea tour with Walt Disney Imagineers, a Walt Disney Studios tour, and a Lucasfilm Campus Tour, complete with a stay at the Summit Skywalker Ranch. Disney promises other tours and surprises along the way.

Before you break out your credit card, get ready to pay handsomely for the trip — $109,995 per person, in fact. That includes the private jet, accommodations at nine hotels and resorts, admission to theme parks, and meals. It does not include travel to California for the start of the trip, or return travel from Orlando.

Ad

Booking for the general public begins on June 28. To learn more, head to the Adventures by Disney website.