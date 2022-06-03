Disney gives opening date for ‘Finding Nemo: The Big Blue... and Beyond!’

The big blue world beckons once again as “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!” prepares to debut on June 13 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

The reimagined show is a retelling of Disney and Pixar’s popular film “Finding Nemo.”

The company said the fully updated, 25-minute stage show incorporates live performers and puppets, along with many favorite production numbers from the original show.

The show will feature new set pieces, including a 32-foot-long submarine and a nearly 15-foot tall volcano, as well as a LED video wall “to visually extend the world created by the physical sets on stage,” Disney explained on its website.

“This exciting stage show invites you to discover the familiar tale of Nemo and friends from a whole new point of view, as well as fan favorite songs such as ‘In the Big Blue World’ and ‘Go with the Flow,’” the company said. “The adventure begins by catching up with the fish from Dr. P. Sherman’s office in Finding Nemo who made their way across the ocean to the Marine Life Institute.”

The original show, “Finding Nemo - The Musical,” first premiered to audiences at Animal Kingdom in 2007.

Guests are encouraged to check for showtimes in the My Disney Experience app.

