Disney to share new details about ‘Princess and the Frog’ attraction next month

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The Walt Disney Company said they plan to share details next month about the upcoming “Princess and the Frog” attraction coming to its theme parks.

The new ride will be taking over the Splash Mountain attraction at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

“We have already shared how we are bringing Tiana’s story to life at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. While timing has not been determined, we look forward to sharing more details during Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans in July,” Disney said in a statement to News 6.

New rendering for the all-new Princess and the Frog attraction coming to Disney parks (Disney Parks Blog)

Disney Imagineers said the new attraction will feature new advanced storytelling techniques that feature state-of-the-art animatronics and immersive environments.

The news about new details was brought up as the actress who played Tiana, Anika Noni Rose, made a guest appearance Thursday on “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.”

During the interview, Kelly Ripa asked Rose about the new attraction and what it was like playing a Disney princess.

“They’re making a ride. It will be out in 2024,” Rose explained. “I’ve been involved in the beginning, just talking about how we wanted it to be, what we wanted it to do -- but if I were to tell you anything else I would be sucked into the ground and you would never see me again.”

Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog” was first introduced to audiences in 2009.

Splash Mountain in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., will soon be completely reimagined, inspired by the animated Disney film “The Princess and the Frog.” Guests will join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure as they prepare for their first Mardi Gras performance, featuring some of the powerful music from the film. (Disney)

Since the initial release in theaters, Princess Tiana and a number of characters from the film have become beloved favorites with Disney fans and have been featured in Disney’s theme parks, merchandise and its cruise line.

