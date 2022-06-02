New menu additions coming to these retro restaurants at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Disney’s Hollywood Studios is adding some tasty new additions to menus at the Sci-Fi Dine-in Theater Restaurant and 50′s Prime Time Café.

“From sweets to the savory, there are plenty of new items joining the treats roster at the park, and they are not to be missed,” Disney said on its blog.

[TRENDING: Timing of rain in Central Florida is different today. Here’s why | 10-year-old girl shoots, kills woman fighting mother in Orlando, police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Beginning Thursday, guests visiting the retro drive-in restaurant can enjoy some new appetizers, entrées and desserts. Guests can try some Sci-fi smoked wings tossed in porter barbeque sauce, spinach and artichoke dip, black garlic Caesar salad or a grilled chicken citrus salad.

Feature Film Burger – Surf & Turf and Pork on Pork Burger at Sci-Fi Dine-in Theater Restaurant (Disney)

Anyone looking for a burger can try the all-new Feature Film Burger – Surf & Turf, or the previously featured Pork on Pork Burger.

Diners in their car-shaped booths can finish out their meals with some incredible deserts including the red planet, a delicious white chocolate cheesecake with blueberry compote on a graham cracker tart, or the Out-of-this-World Sci-Fi Swirl, a pineapple mousse with passion fruit cosmic swirl and a spiced lime spaceship.

The Red Planet and Out-of-this-World Sci-Fi Swirl at Sci-Fi Dine-in Theater Restaurant (Disney)

Beginning June 7, the 50′s Prime Time Café will also be getting some new dishes.

Guests can enjoy some 1950s-era flair dishes including jalapeño popper deviled eggs, Grandpa Jean’s chicken pot pie and creamy tomato soup.

Ad

New additions coming to 50’s Prime Time Café (Disney)

For dessert, guests can try a pineapple upside-down cake, lemon meringue pie and the grasshopper bar, a mint white chocolate mousse with chocolate chips on a chocolate chip cookie. For children, Disney said they can try the all-new Stained Glass Dessert.

“This treat, made for the little ones, sees a whipped pineapple fluff studded with cubes of strawberry, lime, and orange gelatin to look like stained glass,” Disney described.

Click here to make reservations.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.