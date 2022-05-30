Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando debuts Summerfest drinks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Summerfest is about to arrive at Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando.

Beginning June 1, guests at the resort hotels can enjoy delicious hand-crafted cocktails and mocktails.

[TRENDING: Passengers aboard Carnival cruise ship that caught fire return to Port Canaveral | How high will gas prices go? GasBuddy analyst weighs in | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“In partnership with Bruno Mars’ award-winning SelvaRey Rum, the hotels are offering a destination-specific spin on summer,” leaders said in a news release. “For those looking to embrace a healthier option, the mixology teams have put equal attention into crafting a refreshing mix of Summerfest mocktails.”

Ad

Universal Orlando has three Loews Hotels on property; Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, and Loews Royal Pacific Resort.

The limited-time Summerfest drinks will be available through Labor Day.

See the drinks and locations below.

(Loews Hotels)

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel – Dessert in Italy, SelvaRey Chocolate Rum, Bailey’s, DiSaronno Amaretto and garnished with black cherries

(Loews Hotels)

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel – Tropical Splash Mocktail, pineapple juice, orange juice, soda water. grenadine, agave syrup, lime juice, and garnished with lime, orange and cherry

(Loews Hotels)

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort – Funky Monkey, SelvaRey Chocolate Rum, banana liqueur, Coolbreeze ice cream mix, chocolate swirl and garnished with pineapple and cherry

(Loews Hotels)

Loews Royal Pacific Resort - Royal Sunrise, SelvaRey Coconut, Chambord, crushed fresh pineapple, mint, pineapple juice, splash of soda, prosecco

(Loews Hotels)

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort – Watermelon Raspberry Lemonade, Lemonade, watermelon syrup, mint leaves and garnished with raspberries

Ad

Loews Royal Pacific Resort – Kiddie Pool Mocktail (Loews Hotels)

Loews Royal Pacific Resort – Kiddie Pool Mocktail, Coolbreeze blue raspberry, pineapple juice and Sprite

Click here to learn more about Loews Hotels.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: