Universal Orlando’s classic films blast into new summer Tribute Store

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando officially debuted its new summer Tribute Store to guests on Thursday.

The merchandise location pays tribute to Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment classic films like “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” “JAWS” and “Back to the Future.”

Each of the four rooms inside the store is stocked with décor and dedicated merchandise that pay homage to each film.

The Summer Tribute Store is located in the New York area of Universal Studios Orlando. The outside of the Tribute Store features a façade resembling an old movie theater, complete with flashing marquee and movie posters. When guests step foot inside, they’re first greeted with a ticket booth and a number of “Now Showing” movie posters.

The ticket booth appearing to be closed for the time being, has tickets scattered about, and some Reese’s Pieces piled up - giving a hint of what is to come.

Rounding the corner in the first room is the 1982 Steven Spielberg film “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.”

The room transports guests into Elliott’s bedroom where E.T. is busy spinning planets.

“We decided that maybe Elliot’s bedroom would be good to design because they do spend a lot of time in there and there’s a lot of like kind of neat moments that take place there,” explained Andrew Erickson, visual designer at Universal Orlando.

The room has plenty of Easter Eggs including Elliot’s family photo, a postcard from Elliot’s dad, an E.T. Adventure passport and plenty of Reese’s pieces scattered about.

“I think I’m most excited for guests to see just the authenticity of the room and allow them to experience what Elliott experienced in the movie,” Erickson said. “There is a lot of brand new products. And there was a heavy collection for the film’s upcoming 40th anniversary.”

The next room transports guests back to 1975 when a great white shark terrorized the small town of Amity Island in “JAWS.”

The room has a number of seaside props and the makings of a ship’s hull in the rafters is Quint’s boat shack – which includes a variety of “red, white and blue” shirts, bags, tumblers and more inspired by the setting of the classic film.

This room also features authentic, retro merchandise that pays tribute to Universal Studios Florida’s past “JAWS” attraction.

“One of the one of my favorite things that we were able to bring in here was a captain Jake’s Amity boat tour shirts that the skippers wore back in the ride -- that is probably the best merchandise we have,” said Phil Daley, visual project supervisor.

Universal fans should be on the lookout for Easter eggs from the old Universal attraction. Leaders said the room features four marina style lights, a number of signs, a grenade launcher that skippers used. The room also features the ride’s pre-show video that guests watched while in line.

“I reached out to our Audio Visual department, and they luckily still had it. And I got to go through and you know, watch it and it’s amazing all the little different skits that they put on. Just amazing,” Daley described.

The third room transports guests into the iconic film “Back to the Future.” Guests will walk around Doc’s gadget-filled garage, complete with T-shirts featuring glow-in-the-dark neon designs, collectible toys, “Outatime” license plates, mugs and more.

Clocks line the walls of this room and newspaper clippings about a lightning strike litter the floors.

In the middle of the room is a model showing how Dr. Emmett Brown would get Marty back home.

This room also features one of the two wax models guests can make. Guests can make the City Hall building from “Back to the Future” and a “JAWS” figure.

The final room in the Tribute Store features compilation merchandise starring the three blockbuster films highlighted within the store plus items from other popular Universal Pictures movies like “Jurassic Park.” The area appears to resemble a theater concession stand.

Guests can also pose next to a giant King Kong hand and find delicious, themed treats and snacks available for purchase.

Some of the incredible treats inside the new #UniversalOrlando Tribute Store. pic.twitter.com/0bD3dRoT3z — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) May 26, 2022

The Tribute Store is open daily during normal park hours.

Guests who are unable to get to the Tribute Store can also check out some of the merchandise available on the Universal Orlando online store.

Click here to learn more about Universal Orlando.

