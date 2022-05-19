SeaWorld Orlando’s Electric Ocean returns with more fireworks, shows

Electrify The Summer When Electric Ocean Returns to SeaWorld Orlando with Fun Summer Days and Fiery Summer Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. – The glowing and energetic energy of Electric Ocean is coming back to SeaWorld Orlando.

Beginning May 27, guests can enjoy daytime and nighttime entertainment, delicious foods, family-friendly dance parties and a nighttime spectacular.

“After a day of exploring the park, guests can continue their visit after dark, and dive into incredible environments of light and music while experiencing fan-favorite SeaWorld attractions like they have never seen them,” SeaWorld Orlando said in a news release.

New things this year include Rescue Tails: Night Vision, an up-close presentation of rescued nocturnal animals; Energizing Eats, which includes a separately ticketed happy hour at Lakeside Grill, seasonal dishes at Sharks Underwater Grill & Bar and themed food and beverage offerings throughout the park; and Ignite 360, an all-new fireworks show that features more lights, lasers, fountains and fireworks.

Some of the other offerings during Electric Ocean include:

Rescue Tails: An educational presentation that teaches guests about SeaWorld’s commitment to animal care and rescue. They will meet many incredible rescued animals, such as birds of prey, primates, and reptiles, and learn about their unique stories

Elmo Rocks: Join Elmo and his friends at Nautilus Theater as they save the day by forming their own rock ‘n’ roll band after their favorite band cancels its concert appearance!

Club Sea Glow: The party amps up after dark at Bayside Stadium, where a DJ will be mixing dance music all evening leading up to the start of a fireworks finale. Enjoy plenty of space to spread out and dance while enjoying the entertainment. That includes dancers and high-energy atmospheric acts to get the party going.

Club Electric Current: Kicking off Electric Ocean’s nighttime fun, the Waterfront transforms early into a party beneath the waves. The host, dancers and stilt walkers get the excitement started with a dance party fit for all ages.

Fireworks viewing from Sky Tower: For an added charge, guests can reserve a space on the attraction and enjoy a private view of fireworks shows while enjoying champagne and chocolate.

SeaWorld Orlando Sky Tower (McReynolds)

Starting May 19, guests can get 50% off tickets, Fun Cards and annual passes during SeaWorld Orlando’s Memorial Day sale. With a SeaWorld Orlando 2022 Fun Card, guests get park admission through Dec. 31 for one low price.

Click here to learn more about SeaWorld Orlando and Electric Ocean.

