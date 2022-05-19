Busch Gardens’ summer celebration brings free beer, nightly fireworks

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is set to debut its all-new Summer Celebration this month.

Beginning May 31, guests can see live entertainment, nightly fireworks, thrilling attractions and free beer.

[TRENDING: Frontier shares photo of baby delivered mid-flight on plane heading to Orlando | Florida Farm Bureau wants to raise your homeowner’s insurance 49% | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The park will feature a variety of entertainment throughout the day, including the return of “Cirque Electric”, and “Gwazi Beats”, a new atmospheric show combining drums, dancers, and stilt-walkers in a pulse-pounding display of music and dance, leaders described in a news release.

Ad

The theme park will also bring back the award-winning “Turn It Up!” show at the Moroccan Palace Theater.

The summertime event is coming as the theme park is undergoing a number of enhancements. Over the past several months, the park has brought fresh new looks to popular attractions including Montu, Cheetah Hunt and Stanley Falls Flume, as well as to the park’s Moroccan Village and Pantopia.

Busch Gardens Debuts All-New Summer Celebration (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

For those craving something sweet to beat the heat, the Moroccan Delights ice cream parlor will reopen with a refreshed look and mouth-watering new treats like handcrafted thrill shakes, ice cream floats and specialty sundaes.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Ad

Running through Aug. 7, guests who are 21 and older can enjoy a complimentary beer sample daily at Pantopia Drinks & Snacks.

When the sun goes down, DJs will be playing music throughout the park.

Busch Gardens Debuts All-New Summer Celebration (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

For an epic finale to a thrilling day of adventure, guests will be drawn to the vibrant energy radiating from a unique new production on the Festival Field.

“Summer Celebration Fireworks Spectacular” will feature an explosive array of fireworks, lasers and fountains that dance to music.

The firework spectacular will be offered every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night at 9:15 p.m. from May 27 – Aug. 7, including extra shows on May 30 and July 4.

For more information, visit www.BuschGardensTampa.com.

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.