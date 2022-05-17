Universal’s legendary monsters collide in HHN haunted house

Universal Pictures’ Legendary Monsters The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy Unite at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando announced the first haunted house coming to Halloween Horror Nights this fall.

Guests will come face-to-face with Universal Pictures’ most notorious horror icons in the all-new “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide” haunted house.

[TRENDING: By the numbers: Here’s what it costs to live in Central Florida | Identity thief uses fraudulent deed to take Orange County man’s property | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The theme park said this will be the first time the monsters including The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy will cause chaos together in one house.

haunted house announcement: it’s The Wolf Man vs. Dracula vs. The

Mummy. Ready to learn more sinister details? ➡️ https://t.co/RUanLJeLNA pic.twitter.com/CDm4kKXoZq — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) May 17, 2022

“This bi-coastal experience will transport guests to the 19th century with the trio of monsters seeking one thing: The Amulet of Ra. The Wolf Man believes this ancient relic contains the power to finally lift his dreaded curse, while Dracula and The Mummy have nefarious plans to use it to bring humankind to its knees,” Universal described in a news release. “With the full moon on the rise and a race against time, guests find themselves entangled in a bloodthirsty battle between the terrifying titans - and only one will survive.”

Halloween Horror Nights begins on Sept. 2 and will include 10 terrifying haunted houses, live entertainment and so much more.

Tickets and vacation packages are now on sale.

Click here for more information.

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.