Universal’s legendary monsters collide in HHN haunted house

Event begins Sept. 2 at Universal Orlando

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Universal Pictures’ Legendary Monsters The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy Unite at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights (Universal Orlando)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando announced the first haunted house coming to Halloween Horror Nights this fall.

Guests will come face-to-face with Universal Pictures’ most notorious horror icons in the all-new “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide” haunted house.

The theme park said this will be the first time the monsters including The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy will cause chaos together in one house.

“This bi-coastal experience will transport guests to the 19th century with the trio of monsters seeking one thing: The Amulet of Ra. The Wolf Man believes this ancient relic contains the power to finally lift his dreaded curse, while Dracula and The Mummy have nefarious plans to use it to bring humankind to its knees,” Universal described in a news release. “With the full moon on the rise and a race against time, guests find themselves entangled in a bloodthirsty battle between the terrifying titans - and only one will survive.”

Halloween Horror Nights begins on Sept. 2 and will include 10 terrifying haunted houses, live entertainment and so much more.

Tickets and vacation packages are now on sale.

