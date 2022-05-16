By the numbers: Here’s what it costs to live in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A family of four needed to make roughly $93,000 a year to afford to live in Central Florida in 2021, according to the latest numbers from Heart of Florida United Way.

The group on Monday released a “Central Florida Survival Budget” as part of its annual ALICE report, which details what working families dealt with pre-pandemic. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed individuals.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The report found that 39% of families in Central Florida made more than the federal poverty line, but not enough or barely enough, to make ends meet in 2021.

The budget includes the following monthly costs:

Housing: $1,594

Child Care: $1,544

Food: $1,605

Transportation: $1,501

Health care: $803

Technology: $100

Miscellaneous: $621

Added up, the total monthly cost to live in Central Florida is $7,769, with an annual total of $93,228.

Ad

The least you could make to survive -- housing, food and transportation -- in Central Florida right now is $29,000 a year, according to United Way.

ALICE individuals make more than the poverty line but not enough to qualify for public assistance. Often, they work two or three jobs to make ends meet.

The United Way said 147,000 families do not have access to SNAP benefits, commonly known as food stamps, but did have food insecurity. Even with two working parents, 42% of families do not have enough to meet basic needs.

To learn more about the ALICE report, head to the Heart of Florida United Way website.