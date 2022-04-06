Disney World plans new affordable housing in Central Florida. Here’s what we know

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World is planning to bring over 1,300 units to Central Florida with a new affordable housing development near its theme parks.

The 80-acre development is being planned in southwest Orange County, the company said Wednesday in a news release.

“This initiative has been in the works for quite some time and builds on The Walt Disney Company’s long legacy of bringing positive, lasting change to the communities it calls home -- making an important difference locally to address one of the nation’s greatest challenges,” Disney said in the release.

According to Disney officials, the development is still in the early planning stages but will be located near the new Flamingo Crossings Town Center. Disney is planning to construct over 1,300 units that will be available for “qualifying applicants from the general public, including Disney cast members.”

“The lack of affordable housing is affecting many people across our country, including right here in Central Florida. With this initiative, we’re lending a hand to make a real and meaningful impact in our community by tapping into the best of our company’s strengths,” said Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort. “This is the right opportunity and the right time to take action.”

The company said it will work with a developer to add “creative and innovative touches” to the housing development.

No other details, including how much the units will cost, have been released.