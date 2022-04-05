Attorneys for family of teen who died in fall visit site of Orlando thrill ride

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Attorneys representing the family of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from the Orlando FreeFall attraction visited the ride Tuesday morning.

The family of Tyre Sampson hired attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard days after the boy was killed in Orlando. According to a news release, Crump was hired by Sampson’s father, Yarnell Sampson. Hilliard was hired by Sampson’s mother, Nekia Dodd. Both attorneys said in statements that they intend to work together to get answers for the grieving family.

Crump visited the site and reiterated Sampson’s death was “completely preventable.”

“Other than George Floyd’s tragic torture video, I think this is the worst tragedy captured on video that I’ve ever seen,” he said.

The Orlando FreeFall opened in Orlando’s tourist district in December 2021, billing itself as the tallest free-standing drop tower on Earth, taking up to 30 guests high into the air before dropping them 400 feet at about 75 mph.

An investigation is still underway to determine the cause of the teen’s fall from the thrill ride. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried said during a news conference last week the state hired a forensic engineering firm, which will look back at the ride’s calibrations and mechanisms in the movement, to assist in the investigation and analyze what may have caused the boy’s fatal fall.

According to the firm’s website, their engineers use the latest science and forensic technology to reconstruct accidents.

“They will help us look at the engineering of the ride and come up with any, as in the Sandblaster incident that we had, they were able to do a root cause analysis for us and tell us exactly where the failure happened,” Richard Kimsley, the Division of Consumer Services director, said during a news conference in Orlando.

Inspectors were back at the thrill ride at ICON Park Monday, testing it yet again and sending the ride carriage into the air, even while leaving the seats on the ground and raising only the top half of the carriage. The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released the official “stop operation order,” which became effective March 25, the day after Sampson fell to his death.

The stop order said the FreeFall ride is “considered an immediate serious danger to public health, safety, and welfare and may not be operated for patron use until it has passed a subsequent inspection.”