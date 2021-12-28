World’s tallest drop tower, slingshot set to open

New slingshot and drop tower opening at ICON Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two new world record-breaking attractions coming to Orlando’s International Drive are set to open Tuesday.

The Slingshot Group of Companies is opening the Orlando Slingshot and the Orlando Free Fall at ICON Park, where the world’s tallest swing ride, the Starflyer, already stands, making Orlando the “land of the giants.”

When the attractions open, ICON Park will have three world record rides that guests can check out.

Topping out completed on world's tallest drop tower at ICON Park (ICON Park)

The Orlando Slingshot will be the tallest slingshot ride in the world, standing at 300 feet tall.

The two-tower attraction launches two riders out of an “exploding volcano” approximately 450 feet straight up into the sky, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph.

The Orlando Slingshot will be right next to the Orlando Free Fall, the tallest free fall drop in the world.

The drop tower will send up to 30 Higuests plummeting 400 feet, 70 miles an hour. Leaders said just before the drop, guests will tilt 30 degrees near the top.

The ride is opening just in time for the new year.

News 6 did some research and the tallest building in downtown Orlando, the SunTrust building, stands at 441 feet tall.

The Orlando Free Fall is just 11 feet shorter.

A ticket for Orlando SlingShot at ICON Park is $30; $12 for Orlando FreeFall. There are combo tickets for both or with StarFlyer that range from $20 to $50.

