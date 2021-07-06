Sunset Walk slingshot ride to open this fall near Margaritaville Resort Orlando

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Sunset Walk at Margaritaville Resort Orlando will soon have a thrilling new attraction for guests to enjoy.

The Slingshot Group of Companies is in the process of bringing a new slingshot ride to the entertainment complex this fall.

Officials said the attraction’s towers will stand at 240 feet tall and will launch two riders up to 400 feet in the air, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph.

“Guests will experience a tropical vibe as they wander through tiki huts surrounding the towering, volcano-inspired attraction. Once inside their gondola, they will lower deep into the volcano and begin to feel the rumble of an eruption about to occur,” officials described in a news release. “Smoke will begin to billow as the gondola shoots the guests into the sky, reaching incredible heights and speeds in seconds.”

Groundwork underway for new slingshot attraction at Sunset Walk at Margaritaville Resort Orlando. (Wellons Communications)

This new attraction is one of two large projects for the Slingshot Group of Companies.

Just down the road at ICON Park, the company is working on building two world-record-setting attractions, the Orlando Free Fall and the Orlando Slingshot. When those open the rides will join the Orlando Starflyer and the Wheel, as two of the tallest attractions in the world.

Both of those ICON Park attractions are scheduled to open in December.

“We’re honored to be creating so many thrilling attractions in Central Florida,” said Ritchie Armstrong, owner of the Slingshot Company. “The Slingshot Group of Companies has been bringing thrills to guests for over 20 years and we’re confident they’ll love these new additions.”

The new attraction at Sunset Walk does not have an opening date.

