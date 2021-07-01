Universal Orlando sets date for start of holiday celebrations

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s only July, but Universal Orlando is already getting hyped for the holidays.

Officials said on Thursday that its popular holiday celebrations will begin on Nov. 13 and run through Jan. 2.

“Guests can rip open a holiday gift of nonstop awesome for 51 days and nights as Universal’s biggest and loudest holiday traditions and characters come to life with one-of-a-kind experiences across Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal CityWalk and the resort hotels,” officials described in a news release.

Last year, the resort was forced to modify its holiday celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of its normal holiday parade, the resort unwrapped a unique holiday experience that featured its colorful Macy’s balloons.

Universal said on its website that guests will be able to enjoy the magic of the holidays at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure.

Guests are also guaranteed to see the mischief-making Grinch in Seuss Landing during the holiday season.

All New: Universal Orlando has announced that its holiday celebrations will begin on Nov. 13. More details will be announced in the coming months. 🎄🎅 #UniversalOrlando pic.twitter.com/tMWBbt4HlD — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) July 1, 2021

Universal Orlando plans to release more details in the months to come.

Universal Orlando has launched an all-new deal, inviting guests to save 30% on a four-day, four-night hotel and ticket vacation package. The limited-availability offer must be booked by Sept. 8, for travel from Aug. 16 to Dec. 16.

