Man arrested after 3 crashes, at least 2 involving stolen vehicles, Kissimmee police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla – A one-man crime spree through Kissimmee ended in a crash and an arrest on Tuesday, according to police.

The investigation began with a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Oak Street and Forrest Avenue, according to a news release.

Police said a man involved in that crash then broke into an occupied home off Forrest Avenue, took a pair of car keys and then drove off in a car parked in the driveway.

The accused crook then drove that stolen car to Kissimmee Gateway Airport where he rammed it into a gate, leaving the car inoperable, according to the news release.

The man then made his way to a helicopter but was confronted by a security guard, police said. Despite that, the man managed to steal a truck and took off again but, records show, he then crashed outside of Kissimmee police jurisdiction, where he was cuffed by Osceola County deputies.

Police have not yet released his name or said what charges he will face.