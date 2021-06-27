Florida manatees are dying of starvation at an alarming rate

More manatees have died in 2021 than all of last year

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is home to roughly 6,800 manatees, but more than 750 have died this year alone.

Those deaths account for 10% of the population and the most deaths ever recorded in a five-month period.

Starvation is at the root of the problem, especially in the Indian River Lagoon, where dying seagrass has left the manatees without enough to eat.

Patrick Rose, the executive director of the Save the Manatee Club, joined News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth to discuss those statistics on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com.”

Rose also explains what needs to happen to reverse the problem and how people can help protect manatees.