Sunrail trains canceled between Poinciana and Kissimmee due to crash near tracks

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two Sunrail trains traveling between Poinciana and Kissimmee were canceled Monday afternoon due to police activity near the tracks, according to the commuter rail.

SunRail officials said in a tweet that trains P321 southbound and P322 northbound are canceled.

Train P323 southbound is delayed 30 minutes and train P320 northbound is delayed 75 minutes as of about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The Kissimmee Police Department said a crash near the tracks at Clyde Avenue and Penfield Street was to blame for the delays. No injuries were reported.

