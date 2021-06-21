Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Sunrail trains canceled between Poinciana and Kissimmee due to crash near tracks

Some trains also delayed

Sunrail
Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two Sunrail trains traveling between Poinciana and Kissimmee were canceled Monday afternoon due to police activity near the tracks, according to the commuter rail.

SunRail officials said in a tweet that trains P321 southbound and P322 northbound are canceled.

Train P323 southbound is delayed 30 minutes and train P320 northbound is delayed 75 minutes as of about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The Kissimmee Police Department said a crash near the tracks at Clyde Avenue and Penfield Street was to blame for the delays. No injuries were reported.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

