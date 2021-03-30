Pedestrian hit by SunRail train while walking on tracks in Orlando

OPD: SunRail train hit a pedestrian on the tracks near West Kaley Street

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash involving a SunRail train and a pedestrian is causing delays for commuters, according to officials.

The crash was reported near West Kaley Street and South Lucerne Terrace shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

[TRENDING: COVID after the vaccine | Bugsy, the French bulldog, stolen at gunpoint | SpaceX Starship explodes again]

Firefighters said the victim was walking along the tracks of a northbound train when they were hit. The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition as a trauma alert, officials said.

Ad

Officials with SunRail said a northbound train was involved in an incident near Kaley Avenue around 4 p.m. More than 30 passengers were onboard the train.

As of 5 p.m. service was being impacted on four trains. Riders were asked to check SunRail.com for the specific details on delays.

According to a tweet from SunRail officials, multiple trains are delayed by about an hour. Orlando police officials said no road traffic was impacted by the crash.

NB Trains: P324, P326 and P328 and SB Trains: P325, P327 and P329 are delayed 60 mins for police assistance near the tracks at ORMC. We will continue to provide updates. — SunRail (@RideSunRail) March 30, 2021

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.