Pedestrian hit by SunRail train while walking on tracks in Orlando

Crash causing train delays

OPD: SunRail train hit a pedestrian on the tracks near West Kaley Street (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash involving a SunRail train and a pedestrian is causing delays for commuters, according to officials.

The crash was reported near West Kaley Street and South Lucerne Terrace shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters said the victim was walking along the tracks of a northbound train when they were hit. The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition as a trauma alert, officials said.

Officials with SunRail said a northbound train was involved in an incident near Kaley Avenue around 4 p.m. More than 30 passengers were onboard the train.

As of 5 p.m. service was being impacted on four trains. Riders were asked to check SunRail.com for the specific details on delays.

According to a tweet from SunRail officials, multiple trains are delayed by about an hour. Orlando police officials said no road traffic was impacted by the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

