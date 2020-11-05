Police: SunRail strikes car in Kissimmee, no injuries reported

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Kissimmee police have reported that a SunRail, with six passengers on board, hit a vehicle on Thursday.

Authorities said the collision happened near Broadway and Neptune.

SunRail officials released an update saying, “Train P313 SB is delayed 60 mins due to police assistance near the tracks in Kissimmee.”

The train experienced close to a 40 minute delay due to the incident, officials said.

“No injuries are reported, however that area is shut down for an investigation,” Kissimmee Police said in a Twitter post.

Investigators said there was has heavy congestion in the area during the investigation.

All other trains remained on schedule, and the train involved has continued on its scheduled route.