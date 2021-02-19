SunRail train hits vehicle in Altamonte Springs

A SunRail train hit a vehicle that was on the tracks in Altamonte Springs Friday evening and at this point, it’s unknown if anyone was injured, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue.

The crash was reported near Spring Lake and Obrien roads around 6:45 p.m.

SunRail said on Twitter that northbound trains P332 and P334 are running an hour behind due to the police investigation.

No further information was immediately available. Check back for more updates on this developing story.