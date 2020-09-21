SunRail train crashes into car in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A SunRail train crashed into a car Monday morning in Orange County, causing delays and cancellations for the commuter rail service.
The crash was reported around 6:45 a.m. at Lancaster Road.
It’s not known if anyone was injured.
[TRENDING: 10-foot bull shark attacks snorkeler in Fla. | Seminole High School student killed in crash | Fla. strip club fights to lower dancer age to 18]
SunRail tweeted that six trains were canceled and others were delayed due to the crash.
SB trains P301 P303 P305 P313 are cancelled. NB trains P302 & P304 are cancelled from Sand Lake Rd to DeBary. P306 NB is delayed 10 mins due to the previous incident. P309 SB will be departing Sand Lake Rd on time. Trains are on the move. Bus bridge has been cancelled.— SunRail (@RideSunRail) September 21, 2020