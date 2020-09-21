SunRail train crashes into car in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A SunRail train crashed into a car Monday morning in Orange County, causing delays and cancellations for the commuter rail service.

The crash was reported around 6:45 a.m. at Lancaster Road.

It’s not known if anyone was injured.

SunRail tweeted that six trains were canceled and others were delayed due to the crash.