Seminole High School student dies in crash

SANFORD, Fla. – A Seminole High School student and football player was killed in a crash over the weekend, school officials said.

In a letter to parents and students Monday, Seminole High School Principal Dr. Jordan Rodriguez said Zi’Erric Wynn died in an auto accident.

Rodriguez said Wynn was a member of the SHS football family and was beloved by his coaches and teammates.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Grief counselors will be at the school Monday to offer support to students.

Below is the full letter sent to families:

Good morning SHS family,

It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of Seminole High School student Zi’Erric Wynn. Zi’Erric was tragically killed in an auto accident over the weekend. Zi’Erric was a member of the SHS football family and was beloved by his coaches and teammates. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have grief counselors on site this morning to offer additional support to any student in need.

Respectfully yours,

Dr. Jordan Rodriguez

Principal

Seminole High School