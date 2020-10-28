SunRail train hits vehicle in Seminole County

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A SunRail train hit a vehicle that was stopped in traffic Wednesday afternoon, according to the Longwood Police Department.

Officials said the train clipped the rear end of the vehicle on Ronald Reagan Boulevard, just north of State Road 434.

No one was injured.

While the road is open and no lanes are blocked, train P324 northbound is delayed by 15 minutes while southbound trains P333 is delayed 32 minutes, P335 is delayed 17 minutes and P331 is delayed 15 minutes as of 5:40 p.m.