SunRail train hits vehicle in Maitland

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – SunRail reported delays Tuesday afternoon after one of its trains struck a vehicle in Maitland.

A SunRail spokesperson said no passengers or crew members were injured in the crash, which happened around 2 p.m.

It’s unknown if anyone inside the vehicle was injured.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed a white SUV with at least one airbag deployed and damage on its right side.

As of 3 p.m., the affected trains are back on the move.

SunRail tweeted about the delay at 2:12 p.m., saying it would be 20 minutes then tweeted again at 2:28 p.m. that the delay would be 35 minutes.

Trains P323 southbound and P320 northbound were the only two affected. All other trains are running on time.