‘Big fall:’ StarFlyer tower climber describes seeing co-worker fall to his death

ORLANDO, Fla. – Another tower climber on the Orlando StarFyler ride called 911 after watching his 21-year-old co-worker fall hundreds of feet to his death.

Jacob Kaminsky fell Monday morning while conducting a daily safety check on the StarFlyer attraction in ICON Park on International Drive, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

A day after the incident, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office released the 911 call made by one of Kaminsky’s fellow tower climbers moments after the fall.

“Someone needs to go help him, ASAP, immediately, big fall,” the worker tells a supervisor over radio while also talking to dispatch.

The worker was still halfway up the 450-foot ride, dubbed the world’s tallest swing ride, as he described the fall to dispatchers.

“There’s quite a lot of blood down there,” he said.

The 911 caller didn’t know what led to Kaminsky’s fall but said he was about 10 feet below him when it happened.

Ride officials said they’re cooperating with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and deputies in the investigation.

“It’s a shock and we’re saddened by it. Anytime there is an injury or something of this nature, it’s extremely sad,” said John Stine, director of marketing and sales for the StarFlyer.

Safety inspection records from the Florida Department of Agriculture show there is not a history of prior violations although officials said there was a 2018 communication deficiency involving a seat release, which was later corrected.