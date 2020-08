Published: August 10, 2020, 7:42 am Updated: August 10, 2020, 8:00 am

Several SunRail trains were delayed or canceled Monday morning due to police activity or mechanical issues, according to the commuter rail.

Southbound train P302, P303, P308 and P311 are canceled. Southbound P305 and P307 are delayed.

Train P305 was delayed due to police activity near the tracks.

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates.