Kissimmee shooting injures 1, search for suspect underway, police say

KISSIMMEE, fLA. – A search for an attempted murder suspect is underway after a shooting in Kissimmee injured one person, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

Police said they responded to Vineland Landings Apartments after receiving reports of gunshots fired around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

[TRENDING: How Claudette will affect Central Fla. this weekend | CDC no-sail order on cruises to soon be lifted in Fla. | Korean fried chicken chain moving into Orlando]

Ad

The department said officers found one person who was shot, but they are expected to recover.

Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Khanji Fairley who was last seen in a silver Toyota with the possible tag number of QSVQ06, according to the department. Fairley may also be driving a 2006 light blue Lexus IS250 with the tag LMBD41, police say.

Silver Toyota (Image: Kissimmee Police Department) (2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The department said there is an arrest warrant for Fairley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department or the Crimeline tip line at 1-800-324-TIPS.