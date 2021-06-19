Kissimmee shooting injures 1, search for suspect underway, police say

KISSIMMEE, fLA. – A search for an attempted murder suspect is underway after a shooting in Kissimmee injured one person, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.
Police said they responded to Vineland Landings Apartments after receiving reports of gunshots fired around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
The department said officers found one person who was shot, but they are expected to recover.
Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Khanji Fairley who was last seen in a silver Toyota with the possible tag number of QSVQ06, according to the department. Fairley may also be driving a 2006 light blue Lexus IS250 with the tag LMBD41, police say.
The department said there is an arrest warrant for Fairley.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department or the Crimeline tip line at 1-800-324-TIPS.