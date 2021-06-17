Deputies arrest 2 in deadly Orange County shooting investigation, sheriff’s office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies arrested two men accused in a deadly shooting on May 31, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they arrested Keyonte Dorch, 30, and Demordrick Pearson, 19, for the shooting death of Brandon Smith.

Smith was found shot on Monday, May 31, in the 7000 block of Holly Street in the Zellwood neighborhood, records show. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The sheriff’s office did not release any details on what led up to the shooting or whether the victim and the suspects knew each other.

Dorch faces a charge of first-degree murder and Pearson faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.