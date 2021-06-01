Fatal shooting victim found in vehicle in Zellwood, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An injured male who was found in a vehicle after a shooting was reported in Zellwood has died as a result of his injuries, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim was found on Holly Street around 7:15 p.m. Monday. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Authorities haven’t released any further details about the victim’s identity or the circumstances surrounding his death.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.