Chicagoan shares 7 things you must try at Portillo’s

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando location of Portillo’s will open on June 15.

The restaurant is known for serving Chicago-style meals and the new location will be in southeast Orlando on Palm Parkway.

I’m originally from Chicago, I have been counting downs the days until the opening of the Central Florida location.

I have been getting my “Chicago Fix” by traveling 81 miles north to the location in Brandon.

The convenience of having a location much closer is extremely appealing.

Here are seven things to try at Portillo’s:

Hot Dog

Make sure to order it Chicago Style. It comes with mustard, neon relish, onions, tomatoes, pickle and sport peppers. No true Chicagoan will put ketchup on a hot dog.

The Char-Grilled Maxwell Street Polish

This sausage is grilled to perfection with mustard and grilled onions.

The Italian Beef Sandwich

You can order it with hot or sweet peppers or both. If you want to order it like a Chicago veteran you can order it dry, wet, or dipped.

Dry The beef is pulled from the juice with tongs, most of the juice is allowed to drip off, and it is put into a roll. No juice is added, and the sandwich is about as dry as it can get.

Wet The beef is pulled from the juice and immediately put into a roll, leaving the beef “wet”. At 312 Beef & Sausage, they will add another spoonful of beef juice over the top after this step.

Dipped The beef is pulled from the juice, stuffed into a roll, and then the entire roll is dipped into the beef juice, making a soggy, delicious sandwich.



Combo Sandwich (Italian Beef with Italian Sausage)

This is the Italian Beef sandwich with a grilled piece of Italian Sausage added. Order this as described above (dry, wet or dipped) and add hot or sweet peppers to your liking.

Burgers

The burgers are delicious, you can add bacon, cheese, mayo, crisp lettuce, a red ripe tomato slice, sliced red onion, pickles, and ketchup on a freshly toasted old-fashioned style bun to customize to your tastes.

Salads

For those looking for a lighter menu, the salads are very good! The restaurant offers a chopped, caesar, greek or garden salad.

Side Items

I’m going to cheat here with sides. The french fries and onion rings complement the meal nicely, and I can rarely pass up a Chicago Tamale

Bonus Item: Dessert

If you can possibly save room after your Chicago feast, enjoy a slice of Portillo’s Chocolate Cake. It’s delicious.