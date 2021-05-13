Portillo’s new Orlando location set to finally open in June

Portillo’s is opening its first Michigan restaurant in Sterling Heights.

After several opening day delays, it looks like Portillo’s is almost ready to open in Orlando.

The Chicago-style restaurant announced Thursday that its new grand opening date is scheduled for June 15 at 10:30 a.m. after a ribbon-cutting ceremony that starts 30 minutes earlier.

Fans of Portillo’s have been patiently waiting to indulge in the restaurants Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers and famous chocolate cake.

The 7,800-square-foot restaurant will have two drive-thru lanes and two covered outdoor patios, officials said. The restaurants theme inside is that of a diner with “an ode to rock ‘n roll with an electric guitar ceiling installation.”

Prior to this opening date announcement, the restaurant had several grand opening dates pushed back.

Portillo’s was first scheduled to open March 2, but that opening was delayed to March 23 on the last day of February. Then as March 23 approached, the restaurant pushed back the date to an undetermined time.

Prior to opening in June, the restaurant said it’s hiring all positions. To apply, visit portillos.com.

The Orlando location is the fast-casual chain’s first Central Florida restaurant, making it the third in Florida after Tampa and Brandon.

