Man arrested in northwest Orange County homicide

D’wann Vance Bentley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the killing of Azeem Kwesi Smith.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The man wanted in the homicide of a 28-year-old in Orange County has been arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 3:15 a.m. on April 18, the sheriff’s office said Smith was shot in the area of Lake Sparling Road.

OCSO Homicide detectives have made an arrest in the 4/18/2021 shooting death of 28yo Azeem Kwesi Smith on Lake Sparling Rd. Homicide detectives have arrested D’wann Vance Bentley, 22, on a charge of First Degree Murder in this case. pic.twitter.com/LwOWPCQ19G — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 16, 2021

This is about a mile east of North Hiawassee Road and two miles south of Maitland Boulevard.

Smith was rushed to a local hospital where he later died, according to deputies.

Deputies were originally dispatched for an accident call.

A witness said he heard four gunshots before hearing a loud crash. Investigators said the vehicle appeared to have bullet holes in it.

The sheriff’s office said eight shell casings were found in the area.

