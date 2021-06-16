Clear icon
Man arrested in northwest Orange County homicide

D’wann Vance Bentley, 22, is facing first-degree murder charge

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

Orange County
crime
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The man wanted in the homicide of a 28-year-old in Orange County has been arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.

D’wann Vance Bentley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the killing of Azeem Kwesi Smith.

Around 3:15 a.m. on April 18, the sheriff’s office said Smith was shot in the area of Lake Sparling Road.

This is about a mile east of North Hiawassee Road and two miles south of Maitland Boulevard.

Smith was rushed to a local hospital where he later died, according to deputies.

Deputies were originally dispatched for an accident call.

A witness said he heard four gunshots before hearing a loud crash. Investigators said the vehicle appeared to have bullet holes in it.

The sheriff’s office said eight shell casings were found in the area.

