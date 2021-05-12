Orange County deputies ID crash victim found with gunshot to forehead

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man who died after being found shot in the forehead following a crash in Orange County has been identified.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified Azeem Smith as the victim in the April 18 shooting and crash.

Deputies said a caller reported a crash around 3:15 a.m. on April 18 and added that the vehicle appeared to have bullet holes in it.

Sheriff’s officials said Smith was found dazed and mumbling but unresponsive.

Smith was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he later died, according to deputies.

Authorities said a shooting scene was discovered in the 5900 block of Kenlyn Court, about 150 yards from the crash site.

Deputies said eight shell casings were found on Kenlyn Court. A witness said he heard four gunshots before hearing a loud crash.

No other details, including information about the suspected shooter, have been released.