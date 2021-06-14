Sharks bite 12-year-old boy, 71-year-old man in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two shark bites and a drowning were reported at Central Florida beaches on Monday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

Both shark bites were reported in New Smyrna Beach under red flag conditions. One involved a 71-year-old Jupiter man who was in knee-deep water with his boogie board when a shark bit his right foot. He was treated on the scene and released.

The second bite occurred when a 12-year-old Cocoa Beach boy jumped off his surfboard and into waist-deep water. The boy was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center as a trauma alert to be treated for a bite to his right calf, officials said.

In Daytona Beach Shores around 10:50 a.m., a 67-year-old man who was swimming with his grandson in an unguarded area had to be pulled from the water by other beachgoers who immediately began CPR. He was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:47 a.m.

The victim’s 24-year-old grandson was treated at the scene for exhaustion.

In addition, 15 people were rescued out of the ocean on Monday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.