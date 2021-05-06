Shark bites 21-year-old woman off Daytona Beach Shores

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A 21-year-old woman was bitten by a shark Thursday while wading in the ocean off Daytona Beach Shores, officials said.

The shark bite happened around 11:30 a.m. near Browning Avenue.

[TRENDING: DeSantis to unemployed: Look for a job | Cops: Fla. woman hurls Whopper, racial slurs | Video: SpaceX Starship finally sticks landing]

The woman, of Oregon, was in about 4 feet of water when she was bitten on the foot, said Capt. Tamra Malphurs, of Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

Ad

The woman’s injuries were not severe, officials said.

Malphurs said the shark was not seen.

The incident marks the second shark bite reported in Volusia County in 2021, Malphurs said.

Last week, a 64-year-old woman was bitten on the foot while she was sitting on her paddleboard off New Smyrna Beach.